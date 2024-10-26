Islanders Reunite With Veteran Forward
Before the start of training camp, the New York Islanders signed veteran forward Matt Martin to a professional tryout contract. A full deal was never signed as the 2024-25 regular season kicked off, leaving Martin off the roster but not out of the organization.
After a 3-2-2 start, the Islanders have signed Martin to an official NHL contract. The Islanders announced Martin has signed a one-year deal for the duration of the 2024-25 season.
Martin has 823 games under his belt with the Islanders but at the age of 35, he’s definitely started to take step backs in skill. In 57 games played in 2023-24, he only put up four goals and four assists for eight total points.
Not known for his scoring ability, Martin’s most productive season saw him put up 19 points. Martin hit 19 points twice in his career, first in 2015-16 (10G-9A) and again in 2022-23 (7G-12A).
With 15 years of NHL experience, Martin is known across the league as an enforcer and fighter. In 955 career games, he’s put up 73 goals and 82 assists for 155 points with 1,158 total penalty minutes.
Martin has played 88 career playoff games and has scored eight goals and five assists for 13 total points. He’s added an extra 147 penalty minutes in his postseason career.
Originally a fifth-round draft pick (148th overall) of the Islanders in 2008, Martin spent two years with the Toronto Maple Leafs between 2016 and 2018.
Martin will likely play as the Islanders’ 13th forward and spend most of his playing time on the fourth line.
