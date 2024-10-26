Utah Defender Sets Standard With Hardest Shot
With the Utah Hockey Club making an impact already in their debut season in the NHL, it seems they can't stop making headlines. Whether it's their impressive start, overcoming their rash of injuries or one of their young players opening the year with a wicked scoring streak, Utah is having an impressive inaugural season and it's just a few weeks in.
In a recent game against the Colorado Avalanche, Utah defender Michael Kesselring gave the franchise their latest headline. The game was a stinker for Utah, as they dropped the matchup by a score of 5-1.
But, that's not what is grabbing attention. No, it was a rather inconsequential slap shot fired by Kesselring during the first period of the game. After taking a pass from captain Clayton Keller, the 24-year-old defenseman blasted a slap shot off of the post. According to NHL EDGE stats, that shot came in at a whopping 103.77 miles per hour (MPH).
Not only was this the first shot to eclipse the 100 MPH mark, Kesselring's slapper is the hardest shot recorded in recent NHL memory. NHL EDGE made its debut last season, and this shot is the new benchmark for fastest shot recorded by its stats.
Kesselring is in his second full season with the Utah Hockey Club/Arizona Coyotes organization. Originally drafted by the Edmonton Oilers, he was a part of the trade package that brought Nick Bjugstad to Edmonton at the trade deadline.
Last year was a breakout campaign for Kesselring. He played in 65 games with the Coyotes and was solid when in the lineup. He recorded five goals, added 16 assists and finished with 21 points despite averaging less than 16 minutes of ice time a night. This year, he has two goals and two assists through his first eight games, and he's playing nearly 20 minutes per night.
With a rocket of a shot and Utah missing critical defenders like John Marino and Sean Durzi, Kesselring is going to be important for the next few months. If he can continue building on his play from last season and the strong start this year, he's sure to have a career year.
