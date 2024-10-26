New Contract Cements Rangers Forward's Rise to Stardom
The New York Rangers have significant pressure on their organization this season. With one of the most talented rosters in the NHL, including arguably the league's top goalie, and a few years in a row of reaching at least the second round of the postseason, this year is Stanley Cup or bust for the Blue Shirts.
The Rangers accomplished one of their most important pieces of business by signing winger Alexis Lafreniere to a new seven-year contract extension. The former first-overall pick for New York is now under contract with the team through the 2032-2033 campaign, and it also officially cements Lafreniere's status as one of its top superstars.
It's been a difficult journey to becoming a top player on his team. Expectations were sky-high for Laf when he entered the league, with the weight of being a franchise savior on his shoulders since he was a teenager. That burden clearly stifled the beginning of his NHL career, but now as a 23-year-old, he's coming into his own at the perfect time for New York.
Last year was the first season he put it all together. Over 82 games, he recorded 29 goals and 28 assists, finishing with 57 points. It was exactly the season the Rangers needed to see before committing to a massive new contract. To seal the deal, he's off and rolling in 2024 as well. Playing mostly on a line with Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck, he's putting up first-line winger numbers with four goals and seven points through the first seven games.
Now, Lafreniere is officially a superstar for the Rangers. He's paid like one, he's playing like one, and he has the experience and knowledge to sustain it. Let's not forget that this is a player who has been in the league since the 2020-2021 season. He's collected 305 NHL appearances, with 79 goals, 76 assists, and 155 points. With this new deal done and expectations even higher for the Rangers, expect their young star to continue taking on a larger role as they pursue a Stanley Cup.