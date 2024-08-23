Rangers Begin Contract Negotiations With Star Goalie
The New York Rangers have a group of important players entering the final years of their contracts. Defenseman K'Andre Miller and forward Alex Lafreniere are two crucial young players for the league's reigning Presidents' Trophy winner. And while getting both players signed is a top priority, they both fall below finalizing an extension for franchise goaltender Igor Shesterkin.
The former Vezina Trophy-winning netminder is by far the best and most important player for the Rangers. He's won 35 games or more the last three seasons, and at age 28 he is still in the prime of his puck-stopping career. Over 208 career starts in the NHL, he's won 135 games and posted a career goals against average (GAA) of 2.43 and a save percentage of .921.
The postseason has been further proof of how valuable Shesterkin is to the Rangers. During the team's run to the conference finals this past playoffs, he was their best player again. He won 10 of 16 games, recording a GAA of 2.34 and a save percentage of .927.
Obviously, the Rangers want Shesterkin around for the long haul. He's arguably at the apex of goaltending in the NHL and it's only logical to keep such a difference maker around. After a quiet summer of contract talks, it seems like there is finally progress being made on a new deal.
Shesterkin spoke with RG.com recently about how this past season ended, his pending contract negotiations, and his outlook for the upcoming season. Touching on a variety of subjects, Shesterkin was candid when his contract status became the topic of conversation. He couldn't get into details for obvious reason, but he did provide an encouraging update.
"My agent, Maxim Moliver, is talking to the general manager," he said. "I can't say anything else. For me, the most important thing now is preparing for the season and being 100% ready mentally and physically. An exciting season is ahead, and the agent will discuss the contract."
For most of the summer, there were no conversations between the Rangers and Shesterkin's camp. So this update from the goaltender that his agent is at least talking with the organization is a crucial first step. This deal is likely to be huge, both in terms of length and financial commitment, and it will take serious work from both sides to get this done. With this update however, it seems like there is finally progress being made for the Rangers and Shesterkin.
