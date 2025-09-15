Rangers Hall of Fame Goalie Dies at 86
Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Eddie Giacomin, who spent most of his career with the New York Rangers, died Monday at the age of 86. The Rangers announced the news on social media.
"Eddie Giacomin was an integral member of the New York Rangers for a decade and personified what being a Ranger is all about, both to his teammates and the Blueshirts faithful," the Rangers said in a statement. "You cannot discuss the history of this organization and not immediately think of Eddie.
"The great Rod Gilbert called him the heart of their team, and we cannot think of a greater honor to bestow on one of the greatest goaltenders to ever play the game. Our thoughts are with Eddie's family, friends and teammates during this incredibly difficult time."
A Sudsbury, Ontario, native, Giacomin played 13 NHL seasons (1965-78) with the Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings. In 610 career games, he put together a 290-209-96 record, a .902 save percentage and a 2.82 goals against average. He also earned six All-Star selections, all of which came in a seven-year span.
Giacomin had the best statistical season of his career in 1970-71, going 27-10-7 in 45 games and posting a .922 save percentage and a 2.16 goals against average. He split the Vezina Trophy that season with Rangers teammate Gilles Villemure (the Vezina back then was basically what the William M. Jennings Trophy is now.
In October of 1975, the Rangers placed Giacomin on waivers despite all he had done for the team, and the Red Wings claimed him shortly thereafter. He made his return to Madison Square Garden just two days after joining the Red Wings and helped them to a 6-4 victory. Rangers fans chanted "Eddie, Eddie" throughout the game.
Giacomin was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1987. Two years later, the Rangers retired his No. 1 jersey. He was only the second player to have his number retired by the Rangers, only after Rod Gilbert's No. 7.
The Rangers have had many great goaltenders over the years, from Mike Richter to Henrik Lundqvist to Igor Shesterkin today. However, their trend of outstanding netminders got its start (at least in the post-Original Six era) with Giacomin.
As the Rangers prepare to celebrate their centennial season, they now do so with heavy hearts.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!