Rangers, Flyers Split Rookie Exhibition Series
The New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers split their pair of exhibition games against one another for their rookie series.
Both games were played in Allentown, Pa.; the Flyers took down the Rangers' prospects in overtime of Game 1 (4-3), with the Blueshirts answering back in Game 2 with a dominant final score of 5-2. Rookie Camp games, whether it be an exhibition or a more formal prospects' showcase is a good way for NHL fans to take a glimpse at what the future of their teams is shaping out to be.
The Rangers were among the first teams in the Metropolitan Division to announce their rookie camp roster — which featured 22 players. Gabe Perreault and Brennan Othmann were also on the roster and after previously seeing action in a Rangers sweater on NHL ice this most recent season.
Othmann in particular had a strong showing in Game 2 of the exhibition matchups against the Flyers, setting up defenseman Jackson Dorrington for the second goal of the game which came shorthanded and just under one minute into the second period. Later on, he then tallied his third assist of the game — which was also his fourth and final point of the two-game showcase.
In total for the Rangers througout play against Philadelphia, both Othmann and Scott Morrow scored a goal and added three assists. Perreault, Noah Laba, Jaroslav Chmelar, and Dylan Roobroeck finished with a goal and an assist. The remaining points include goals from Jackson Dorrington and Raoul Boilard, and assists from defenseman Evan Passmore (2025 NHL Draft selection), Artem Gonchar (No. 89 2025 NHL Draft pick), and Bryce McConnell-Barker.
The high amount of names on the statsheet for the Rangers should indicate a good future at Madison Square Garden, however the Flyers' impressive showing in Game 1 of the exhibition is also not to be overlooked.
Philadelphia has a 27-man rookie camp roster which includes 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.
Alex Bump — who is a potential favorite to win an opening-night roster spot for Philadelphia — didn't get on the statsheet from Game 1 but still shared the top line with Samu Tuomaala and Jack Nesbitt. Bump brought his footwork to the ice and displayed a physical edge to set up plays.
Flyers' Denver Barkey and Nikita Grebenkin also stood out, with Grebenkin posted the winning goal to take the first game against the Blueshirts in the previously mentioned OT.
The Rangers and Flyers rookies' final day of camp is on Tuesday, Sept. 16.
