Red Wings Reveal 100th Anniversary Jersey
The Detroit Red Wings have one of the most iconic logos in the NHL and arguably in all of sports. Over their 100-year history, the Red Wings uniform has become just as iconic, and they stepped things up to celebrate their centennial season.
The Red Wings joined the jersey reveal party by unveiling their centennial sweaters. A red jersey with off white stripes and an old school-styled logo, the Red Wings put plenty of thought into the details of the new uniform.
More than just paying tribute to the history of the Red Wings, the new uniform pays homage to the Detroit Cougars and Falcons. The Cougars and Falcons were the official team names before the Red Wings came along in 1932.
The Cougars will be represented by the “Cougar D” logo all year as the secondary logo and featured prominently on the pant leg of the centennial uniform.
The Falcons will be represented by the striping seen on the uniform’s sleeves and sock design.
Other noticeable details tribute to the Red Wings organization over the last 100 years, including the usage of brown gloves. Before hockey gloves evolved into what we know them as today, all players donned brown gloves, something the Red Wings will bring back as part of this kit.
The leather doesn’t stop with the gloves, however, as captaincy letters will also be stitched into a leather patch. Paying homage to the diamond-shaped patches Red Wings captains like Ted Lindsay wore throughout the 1950s.
Other throwback details include a laced collar, a patch that reads “Established 1926 Detroit MI” and the printing of 11 years inside the jersey’s hem. The 11 years pay tribute to the 11 times the Red Wings have won the Stanley Cup in their franchise history.
Even the Red Wings’ helmet sponsor is getting in on the vintage fun. Supermarket chain Meijer will use their own vintage logo on the Red Wings’ matte red helmets. This is the first time the Red Wings will wear a matte-styled helmet.
The uniforms will be worn periodically throughout the 2025-26 season, serving as the Red Wings’ centennial season.
