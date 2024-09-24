Rangers Goalie Set for Massive Payday
One could argue that the New York Rangers have the best goalie in the NHL Igor Shesterkin, and he could soon be getting paid as such. Shesterkin is about to enter the final year of his deal, making him eligible for a contract extension that will likely see him get a giant raise.
According to a report from TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Rangers are prepared to pay Shesterkin more than the record-setting dollar amount set by Carey Price. The Montreal Canadiens penned Price to an eight-year contract that earned him $10.5 million annually against the salary cap.
At the time, and until Shesterkin signs on the dotted line, Price’s AAV is the largest ever signed by an NHL goalie.
“The Rangers have let Shesterkin’s camp know that they are willing to pay him more than the $10.5 million that Carey Price made, and is still on the books in the NHL,” LeBrun said on Insider Trading. “The Rangers are willing to go north of $10.5 million.”
Despite that promise from the Rangers, there has been an ongoing negotiation between the two sides. LeBrun wonders if that means Shesterkin is looking for an even larger price tag.
“And yet this deal is still not done,” LeBrun said. “Where does that leave us? Is he looking for $11.5, $12, $13 million?”
Shesterkin currently makes $5.666 million and has routinely made that look like an underpayment. In 213 career games, Shesterkin has notched a 135-59-17 record with 15 shutouts.
A career .921 save percentage and 2.43 goals against average, Shesterkin is rightfully looking for the new highwater mark for goalie contracts.
Despite never reaching the Stanley Cup Final, Shesterkin has had relative success in the postseason. A 23-20 record in 44 appearances has gotten the Rangers to the Eastern Conference Final twice in the last three seasons.
The Rangers are willing to open their pocketbooks quite a bit for Shesterkin, but he may have his sights set on a much larger number.
