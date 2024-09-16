Penguins' Sidney Crosby Celebrates New Contract in Heartwarming Way
The Pittsburgh Penguins accomplished their biggest task of the summer when they announced captain Sidney Crosby signed a new contract with the team. The two-year extension keeps the future Hall of Fame center with the organization through the 2026-2027 season, when Crosby will be 39 years old.
The contract announcement ends the mild speculation surroundin the Penguins' superstar. Some suggested the Pens might move on from Crosby in order to jumpstart their franchise's rebuilding process. But that wasn't the case for Pittsburgh, as they keep their organization's icon under contract for what could be the remainder of his playing days.
Fresh off a contract signing, most players would be celebrating in style, but not Sidney Crosby. Instead of having a party or living it up after inking a deal that will pay him an additional $17.4 million dollars, Crosby opted for a much more grounded celebration.
Crosby was one of several Penguins' players who participated in the team's annual delivery of season tickets to a few lucky ticket holders. The team shared a video of Sid dropping off the new tickets to a lucky family of fans.
In typical Penguins' fan fashion, they couldn't help but to ask about his recently signed contract.
"Happy to have the contract done?" a fan asked Crosby.
"Oh yeah," he responded.
"Happy you're sticking around!" the fan responded.
Now that the contract business is finalized, Penguins fans can just worry on enjoying the final seasons of Crosby's NHL career. With Crosby taking the same salary of $8.7 million, he's given the Pens extra financial flexibility in the hopes of contending one more time. It may not come to pass that way in Pittsburgh, but for now Crosby is continuing to celebrate with the Penguins fans as the season is just weeks away from starting.
