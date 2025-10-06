Rangers Forward Earns Preseason Rookie Award
22-year-old New York Rangers prospect Noah Laba has impressed the organization throughout the team's preseason and was awarded the Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award, which Rangers media recognized him for.
Drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Rangers, Laba played his draft year with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League. Laba scored 39 points in 50 games, including 15 goals. This was his second USHL season.
The following season, Laba made his freshman debut with Colorado College, scoring 22 points in 35 games, and he continued growing his two-way game. This allowed him to thrive in his second year, where he scored 20 goals and 17 assists, just missing out on a point-per-game season.
Laba's production continued to impress in his junior year, as he scored 26 points in 29 games, all while wearing an 'A' on his jersey as part of the team's leadership group. He signed an Amateur Tryout Contract with the Hartford Wolfpack after signing his Entry-Level Contract, in a move to avoid burning the first year of his rookie deal.
After suiting up for 11 games to close out the 2024-25 season, Laba, who posted five points, obviously made the most of his time, using the experience to carry him through a strong offseason, which has him on the cusp of cracking the Rangers lineup.
“I think Noah has a 200-foot game. I think his offense is evolving,” (Head Coach Mike) Sullivan told Yahoo Sports. “With each game that he plays, you could see more of the playmaking and just his vision, whether it be with the puck or without the puck on the offensive side, just his instincts.”
Laba has scored six points in six games throughout training camp, tying him with fellow rookie Gabe Perreault. Perreault, of course, is one of the Rangers' top prospects and was sent down to the AHL, where he will presumably play top minutes and hone his skills. Of course, Perreault had a small sample size with the Rangers to close out the 2024-25 season, so he will be patiently anticipating a call-up.
Should he prove worthy of making the NHL, he will make his NHL debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Not a bad way to start your NHL career, against one of the league's best talents, in three-time Stanley Cup winner Sidney Crosby.
With great size, compete and smart play, Laba has burst onto the scene, and doesn't appear adamant to leave soon.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!