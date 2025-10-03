Rangers Top Prospects Starting Season in AHL
In what could be considered a surprising move by some, the New York Rangers have cut Gabe Perreault and Scott Morrow from their roster, sending both down to the AHL affiliate of the Hartford Wolf Pack.
Perreault had a solid chance of making the Rangers' roster following training camp and a strong preseason performance. His development will continue in Hartford, with him likely seeing first line minutes in addition to having top power play duties. Morrow is a defenseman who does not require waivers, and was sent down in favor of — presumably — Urho Vaakanainen.
Perreault was a star for the Blueshirts throughout the preseason, including the very first goal of the year.
Morrow recorded 94 points in 109 games over three NCAA seasons at UMass and recently split the 2024-25 season between the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL’s Chicago Wolves. He was acquired by the Rangers via trade from the Hurricanes on Jul. 1, 2025.
Perreault was originally selected by the Blueshirts in the first round, 23rd overall, of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. The young right wing — who also played for Boston College — skated in five games for the Rangers last season.
The 20-year-old right wing signed a three-year, entry-level contract for Rangers' General Manager and President Chris Drury back in late March.
This latest decision was made under new head coach Mike Sullivan, who replaced Peter Laviolette following the Rangers missing the postseason the very year after winning the Presidents' Trophy.
Fans React to Young Stars Starting 2025 Season with Hartford Wolf Pack
Reactions across the New York Rangers' fanbase to this latest move come as a mixed bag, with some excited for the younger players to continue their development and others saying they'd prefer for Perreault and Morrow to see minutes on NHL ice.
"I laugh at all the people saying they need to play prominent minutes & Hartford grants that opportunity. Why are they not playing prominent minutes with the Rangers? This is a team that couldn’t make the playoffs, is aging, and is propped up by a top 3 tendy. Build w/ youth," one fan said on X.
"For those who are upset about both of them starting there, you don’t wanna make the same mistake we made with [Kaapo Kakko] with [Perreault]," another Rangers fan said. "I’d rather him have solidified minutes in the AHL than him being with Raddysh and Sheary playing only 10-14 minutes per game. Same goes with Morrow."
"Welcome to Mike Sullivan hockey Rangers fans ... The guy is loathe to give prospects real opportunities anymore. As a Penguins fan, I am glad he's yours to deal with now," said another.
"Everyone should be fine with this. Perreault and Morrow need to play prominent roles. Can’t go [and] complain they’re incapable of developing top end talent and get angry when they try to develop said talent properly," one other Rangers fan said. "They’ll be up eventually."
Youngster Noah Laba still remains on the Rangers' roster as of press time, and both Perreault and Morrow can be assumed to receive several call ups to the NHL throughout the season.
The Wolf Pack previously also saw play from Igor Shesterkin, Will Cuylle and Matt Rempe. Hartford's 2025 Training Camp roster currently consists of 16 forwards, 12 defensemen, and three goaltenders for a total of 31 players.
