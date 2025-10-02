Rangers Could Surprise NHL This Season
The New York Rangers won only 39 games last season, dipping below 40 wins for the first time in an 82-game season since 2018-2019. It was a setback for the franchise after they were just two wins away from the Stanley Cup Finals in 2024. Now, the Blue Shirts hope their offseason overhaul is enough to course correct and return them to the playoffs.
According to former Rangers captain and franchise legend Mark Messier, the team has the chance to avenge their disappointing 2024-2025 season this year. Speaking in an interview with Breakaway On SI, Messier discussed how this year’s team can try to take the next step despite the uncertainty.
“Now, do I think they can have a great year? Yes,” he said. “Can they make the playoffs? Yes. Once you’re in the playoffs, you never know what’s going to happen.”
New Leadership
Messier mentions seismic changes happening in the Rangers’ organization, and that’s a spot on way of describing it. The team brought in a new head coach over the summer, hiring two-time Stanley Cup winner Mike Sullivan as the new man in charge. Sullivan is well-respected and accomplished, with 479 wins as a head coach in the NHL.
The team also has a new captain in forward JT Miller. The 32-year-old, East Palestine, Ohio native is in the second season of his second stint with the Rangers, and this is his first season wearing the captain’s “C.”
With two people taking on such important roles, the franchise is looking to both Miller and Sullivan to set the tone and the pace for the season. As Messier put it, it’s a huge shift for the Rangers, and now they have to go through the process, step-by-step.
”There’s seismic changes happening with the New York Rangers right now,” he explained. ”And they’ve made the decision to do that, and now we all have to sit back and let them go through the process.”
The Rangers kick off that process when they open the regular season against Sullivan’s former team, the Pittsburgh Penguins. It’s a fitting way to begin the year, representing how much has changed so quickly in the NHL. Still, the Rangers must begin the process with that contest.
And if that process goes smoothly, the Rangers have the chance to surprise the entire NHL. In a wide open Metropolitan Division, they have a shot at ascending the standings and ending their playoff drought after a single season.
