Rangers Partner With Franchise Legend on Uniform Patch
The New York Rangers enter their 100th season in the NHL and are looking to make a statement with their play. Part of that statement is adding a bit of flare to the team’s uniform. The organization announced that they are partnering with franchise legend and former captain Mark Messier on a new patch addition to the team’s jerseys.
The Rangers and Messier’s company that he co-founded, GAME 7, shared the news that they will be the organization’s first-ever jersey patch partner. Beginning with preseason games and continuing throughout the regular season, both the home and away kits will feature a “GAME 7” patch on the shoulder. In the press announcement shared by Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (“MSG Sports”), they described the agreement as a “multifaceted partnership” beginning with the 2025-2026 season.
The partnership carries even more sentimental value due to the relationship between Messier and the Rangers. Fans of the organization admire the former captain for ending the team’s 54-year championship drought in 1994. A run that was highlighted by his famous victory guarantee during the Eastern Conference Finals and Messier’s ability to back up those clams on the ice in the biggest moments, it lives forever in the organization and NHL’s memory. Messier spoke about how much this partnership means to him in the press release.
“For me, the Rangers will always be family, and Madison Square Garden will always feel like home,” he said. “To now see GAME 7—something we built with the same passion and commitment to greatness that defined my years on the ice—become part of the Rangers’ journey is incredibly meaningful.
That familial feel is something echoed on the MSG Sports side. Jamaal Lesane, chief operating office for MSG Sports, spoke about how important this partnership with Messier and GAME 7 is for the Rangers. He emphasized how much of a natural fit the two sides are and how if not for Messier’s impact on the organization, this collaboration and partnership would never exist.
“Our search for a partner that would be so deeply ingrained in both the Rangers and Madison Square Garden led us directly to GAME 7, which we believe is an absolutely perfect fit,” Lesane said. “We have a deep-seated relationship with GAME 7 co-founder and Rangers legend Mark Messier, which makes this such a genuine, natural alignment. Mark and his team at GAME 7 have created something special and as our organization embarks on our centennial season, we look forward to continued collaboration for years to come.”
GAME 7 is a company co-founded by Messier, but has some Hollywood star power behind it as well. One of the other co-founders is legendary actor Danny DeVito, best known for his acclaimed television roles in Taxi and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and movies like Batman Returns, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Matilda.
