Rangers Winger Key to Playoffs
New York Rangers forward Will Cuylle is a smart, young hockey player, but he isn't known for literally using his head. But his most recent goal scored against the New York Islanders was a heads-up play by the 23-year-old winger. Storming to the net, the puck careened off his helmet and behind Islanders goalie, Ilya Sorokin.
The goal extended the breakout season for the Rangers winger. Cuylle recorded his 17th goal and 33rd point of the 2024-2025 campaign against the Islanders. With each goal, assist, and point he collects, he adds to new career highs and finds new ways to contribute to the New York lineup.
His play captured the attention of former Rangers starting goalie and organizational legend Mike Richter. The United States Hockey Hall of Fame member spoke with DJ Siddiqi in a recent interview for Sports Lens. Among the topics discussed was Cuylle's play this season and how it's impacted the Rangers' playoff pursuit.
"You have a player that is that young and good defensively, has a physicality, but also has hands, skates great,” he said. “Smart, knows when to go to the net. Those players are so hard to play against because they can beat you in many ways, and so they don’t always have to be scoring in order to contribute."
His play this year is a huge reason why the Rangers have miraculously climbed into the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. The former second-round pick is physical, sturdy around the net, and quick enough to skate with first and second-line players. He's especially found chemistry with recently acquired star J.T. Miller. According to Richter, the future is very bright for Cuylle.
"You have to have all the puzzle pieces and guys like Will are just so valuable to an organization," he said. "His trajectory is really about to take off. I think you’re in a pretty good place when the young guys coming in are like Will."
In the meantime, the Rangers are trying to earn a postseason berth in 2025, and Cuylle is the key. They have the top-end star power in Mille and Artemi Panarin. Their goaltending is elite, and their defensive play is solid. The big question is how their middle-six forward group contributes. With Cuylle continuing to put the puck in the net and playing a dependable, two-way game, the Rangers are knocking on the door of an Eastern Conference Wild Card spot.
