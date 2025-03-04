Avalanche Not Done Bolstering Roster
The NHL trade deadline is days away, but the Colorado Avalanche have been hard at work bolstering their roster from top to bottom all season. From completely retooling their goaltending duo in early December to a three-team blockbuster deal late the following month, the Avalanche have made it clear they are building for a deep playoff run.
Even more recently, the Avalanche added a sturdy defenseman in Ryan Lindgren to bolster their blue line. After quite a few marquee moves, are the Avalanche settled in and ready for the push to the playoffs?
According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, not quite. Friedman says the Avalanche aren’t done making moves and may have a specific area of their lineup to focus on improving.
“I still think they could go after their two-center spot,” Friedman said referring to the second line center position. “I don’t think this is over, but they’ve been very busy.”
Casey Mittelstadt is currently listed as the Avalanche’s second line center, and that’s not a terrible option with 33 points (10G-23A) in 61 games, but they believe there is room for improvement.
Getting Valeri Nichushkin back and adding Martin Necas in that huge three-team blockbuster morphed the Avalanche into more than just a one-line team, but the depth might still need some adjustments. Adding a top-six center could bump Mittelstadt down a peg and filter the rest of the bottom six into place.
“They’ve tried to remake their bottom six a bit,” Friedman said. “I still think that two-line center. I still think it’s something that if they can do, they will do.”
Every team is on the hunt for a center so it won’t be easy for the Avalanche to land another big name, but that appears to be their target.
The Fourth Period links the Avalanche to quite a few players, but specifically to centers Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders, Brayden Schenn from the St. Louis Blues, and Yanni Gourde from the Seattle Kraken.
