Rangers, JT Miller Perfect Fit
The New York Rangers are within two points of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. It's hard to imagine the Rangers being in this position, especially after the team was near the bottom of the NHL standings two months ago.
A huge reason for the Rangers' improvement is forward J.T. Miller. The acquisition of the star forward shifted the team's season outlook. Since he rejoined the team, he's been one of the team's best and most productive forwards. In short, he's been a perfect fit for New York.
Miller has played in eight games since the trade. In that span, he's recorded five goals, four assists, and 14 shots on goal over 17:35 minutes of average ice time. No other Rangers player has more goals or points in that span.
One key to Miller's success is his presence on the power play. The Rangers currently rank 18th in power play success rate, with 21.1%, but Miller's been a significant improvement on their first unit. He already has one goal and three assists with the man advantage.
Miller's second stint with the Rangers is off to a tremendous start. He's scoring, setting up his teammates, and is already one of New York's top forwards through eight games.
Not only is his scoring a difference-maker, but his mentality is as well. He's an extremely hard worker and a determined player. It's evident in every game he plays, regardless of the uniform he's wearing.
That effort has served as an infusion of optimism for the Rangers' deflated lineup. He badly wants to win, and that buy-in can be contagious. It's spreading throughout the New York locker room as they scratch and claw their way into a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Between this and his top-line scoring, Miller has been a perfect fit since rejoining the Rangers.
