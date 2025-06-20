What's Next For Canadiens Prospects Oliver Kapanen & Owen Beck?
Laval Rocket head coach Pascal Vincent turned the team into a juggernaut, and nearly did something special, before ultimately falling short against the Charlotte Checkers in the Calder Cup championship.
The Rocket, leaning heavily on its youth, emerged as the best overall team for the 2024-2025 American Hockey League regular season.
Of the young centers in Laval, two guys have emerged as the legitimate NHL-potential bottom-six centers, with potential top-nine upside. They are Owen Beck and Oliver Kapanen.
Neither popped off on either side of the puck, but both have shown that they have tremendous potential and room to grow. If both, or one, can maintain a near point-per-game clip, then they may be considered for the Canadiens roster in 2026-2027.
Kent Hughes has got to be constantly fielding phone calls, and it wouldn't be inconceivable to assume that the pair of right-shot centers down in Laval are the topic of conversation.
The Canadiens need to address some shortcomings in other areas of the roster, and with captain Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans and Kirby Dach, potentially filling three out of four center slots for the team, they would be wise to look into acquiring a left-shot center to balance out the lines.
Betting on one of the two to develop into a top-six center is a gamble, but a general manager who has a bit of time to let the player season in the AHL could stand to reap some great benefits.
Both could likely play in an NHL bottom six next season, and would have some hiccups, but ultimately they would be fine. Kapanen and Beck play steady two-way games, and they are more than capable in the faceoff dot.
While Beck has less experience playing professionally, his mature game has him on par, if not ahead of Kapanen. But the pair, so long as they are in Laval, will battle it out for the two top-six center roles with Laval in 2025-26, if they don't play in Montreal.
Their value is low now compared to what it will be next summer, if one or both of them post a point-per-game season with Laval and get called up to the Canadiens.
Beck played 64 games in his debut season with the Rocket, and the Peterborough, Ontario native scored 15 goals and 29 assists for 44 points.
Meanwhile for Kapanen, he played 18 games with the Canadiens to start the year posting two assists, before he was loaned to Timrå IK in the Swedish League, where he posted 35 points (15 goals, and 20 assists) in 36 games, and after a short playoff run, Kapanen was returned to the Canadiens, and he even got a sniff (three games) in the NHL playoffs.
Hughes might consider moving one or two to shore up other areas of the Canadiens' roster, and they could bring in value, while being a nice addition for the trade suitor that emerges most interested.
