Former Blue Jackets Head Coach Joins Canadians AHL Affiliate
The Montreal Canadiens organization has brought a new face to lead their AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens announced that the former Columbus Blue Jackets head coach has joined the Rocket as their new bench boss.
Vincent has been coaching hockey at numerous levels for nearly 30 years and will remain affiliated with an NHL club. His one season with the Blue Jackets was his first time as head coach at the NHL level.
In his lone year as head coach, Vincent led the Blue Jackets to a 27-43-12 record and a last-place finish in the Metropolitan Division.
With nearly 30 years of coaching experience at the QMJHL, AHL, and NHL levels, Pascal brings a wealth of knowledge, a passion for the game, and a proven track record of both winning and player development,” Rocket general manager John Sedgwick said. “His strong values, collaborative mindset and tireless work ethic make him a great fit for our organization and the ideal person to work with our talented group of young players.”
Vincent joined the Blue Jackets organization in 2021 as an assistant coach. After Mike Babcock's preseason resignation, he was promoted to head coach. The Blue Jackets fired Vincent from his role following the 2023-24 season.
Before joining the Blue Jackets, Vincent floated around the Winnipeg Jets organization between 2011 and 2021. After a stint as an NHL assistant, the Jets moved him to their AHL affiliate to be head coach of the Manitoba Moose.
Following the 2017-18 AHL season, Vincent was given the Most Outstanding Coach Award. He led the Moose to a 42-28-8 record. The Moose lost in the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs that year.
Vincent is familiar with the Quebec area as a native of Laval, QC, and started his coaching career in 1994 in the QMJHL.
