NHL Agent's Career Earnings Hit Unreal Number

After contracts for McGroarty & Beniers, Agent Pat Brisson now has $1.4 Billion in total active contracts & $255 Million in total cap hit



Brisson represents the equivalent of 3 teams' worth of cap space, or 9% of league-wide cap space



Agent Leaderboard:https://t.co/GY8IayI0Uk pic.twitter.com/b09l87KQ4i