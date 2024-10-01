NHL Commissioner Gives Update on 2025 Salary Cap
The NHL held a Board of Governors meeting recently in New York and there was plenty to discuss. The meetings are an annual occurrence, but with topics like preseason schedules and expansion becoming hot topics around the league, there was hope that these issues might come up.
That wasn't the case for this meeting of the Board of Governors. The NHL's decision makers are getting ready to negotiate a new Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NHL Players' Association (NHLPA) in 2026, and those topics are sure to be addressed then. In the meantime, the league is trying to cement plans for next season, specifically when it comes to the salary cap ceiling.
NHL insiders Pierre LeBrun and Elliotte Friedman provided some insights from the recent meetings. Chief among their concerns were the salary cap, which NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman provided an update on. According to both LeBrun and Friedman, the preliminary number for next season's salary cap is $92.5 million, which would be a $4.5 million increase from the $88 million cap this year.
"Bettman says very very early ballpark salary cap figure for next season is $92.5 M," LeBrun wrote via his X account. "But again very preliminary he cautioned."
With revenues rising over the last year, there's been a restored faith that the league will implement a significant increase to the salary cap over the next five years. Under the current CBA rules, the cap can only rise 5% year to year, but that could change with the new agreement that comes in two years. Under those guidelines, the expected cap jump falls well in line. It may not be a number that solves every organization's contract problems, but it's more progress nonetheless. Until that magical salary cap level arrives, the cap will continue to rise just a few million dollars each summer.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!