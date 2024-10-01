NHL Division Predictions: Three New Winners Coming This Season
The 2024-25 NHL season is right around the corner and teams are gearing up for another year of hockey. The Florida Panthers will look to defend their Stanley Cup title, but it won’t be easy as plenty of teams around the league have made massive improvements and are looking to take strides towards their own championship run.
With a new season just days away, which teams will end the year as the top teams in their division?
Atlantic
Winner: Toronto Maple Leafs
There are truly no slouches in the Atlantic Division; each team has gotten better and can plausibly fight for a playoff spot. As for who will lead the Atlantic by season’s end, the Toronto Maple Leafs are the best fit.
The Maple Leafs are constantly under a microscope, and the regular season means nothing to their fans anymore, but they have the best-looking roster in the division. They have obvious elite talent and their skill is off the charts, but their depth has rounded out nicely this offseason.
It’s going to be a tight race in the Atlantic and five teams may be playoff-bound. It won’t be easy for the Maple Leafs to stay afloat in the dogfight, but they have the stacked lineup to give them the necessary momentum. It's not out of the realm of possibility they end the year with the best record in the Eastern Conference.
Metropolitan
Winner: New York Rangers
The New York Rangers won the President’s Trophy last year with the NHL’s best record, and the Metropolitan Division will be theirs to lose in 2024-25. Their veterans are still at the top of their games, their youngsters are hitting new strides, and Igor Shesterkin could be playing to prove he’s worth the biggest goalie contract in NHL history.
Captain Jacob Trouba believes the Rangers are entering their “Last Dance” season and he’ll lead everyone to play as if that’s the case. For the most part, it is. Their young stars are due for huge paydays at the end of the year and the organization will likely have to part with veterans to make the money work.
The Rangers and their veteran core have one last chance to find glory, and that should propel them to put together another outstanding regular season. No other team in the Metropolitan looks as fierce as the Rangers at this moment.
Central
Winner: Nashville Predators
The Nashville Predators made massive waves this offseason with multiple huge free agent signings. Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei highlight the incoming names, while Filip Forsberg, Roman Josi, and Juuse Saros are only getting better.
The Predators have a lineup that is a bit top-heavy with not much pizzazz in the depth, but those are the kind of teams that do well in the regular season. There is enough firepower in the top six and on the blue line that the Predators shouldn’t have a problem rising in the Central Division.
It’s another tough division, but the Predators are primed for a standout season. They can score with the best of them, and Saros could easily end the year as the NHL’s leader in wins.
Pacific
Winner: Edmonton Oilers
After coming so close to pulling off an incredible comeback in the Stanley Cup Final, the Edmonton Oilers are ready to take over for another huge season. They have ambitions of getting back to the Cup Final, and it all starts with a strong regular season.
The Oilers have an obvious advantage in their forward lines, leaving plenty to be desired defensively. Normally, teams shouldn’t rely on out-scoring their problems, but the Oilers are the rare team that can play with all gas and no breaks.
Connor McDavid is only getting better and he’ll be playing with a huge chip on his shoulder after coming so close to the mountaintop. Not only could the Oilers win the Pacific Division, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see them end the 2024-25 season as the President’s Trophy winners, as well.
