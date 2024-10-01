NHL Insider Blasts Bruins Over Jeremy Swayman Comment
The Boston Bruins held one of the wildest press conferences in recent NHL memory. What was supposed to be a general update on the team and their contract negotiations with goaltender Jeremy Swayman went south quickly. Team president Cam Neely dropped a bomb about Swayman and their negotiations, suggesting that the team offered him a deal worth $64 million.
In response to the Bruins' press conference, Swayman's agent outright denied that any offer of that amount was made. Now, both sides are taking a few days to collect their thoughts and then reconvene for more negotiations.
After an incredibly dramatic day in Boston, NHL insider Frank Seravalli joined Morning Cuppa Hockey to discuss his latest insights regarding the Swayman drama. The Daily Faceoff's President of Hockey Content had one main takeaway from the Bruins' press conference: it was an attempt to use the media to force Swayman into a deal.
"It was a coordinated attack," Seravalli said.
He went on to criticize how the press conference unfolded, going so far as to accuse the team of bullying and vilifying their starting goaltender.
“You’re attempting to vilify this player publicly," he said.
According to Seravalli, the Bruins believe that they've compromised significantly during the negotiation process with Swayman. He reported on the show that the team starting offer was less than $7 million per season, and they've now raised that offer to around $7.8 million per season. Despite the rise in offer, Swayman's camp is holding firm at a number that hits or exceeds $8 million annually.
Now, the organization believes the ball is in Swayman's court. Since the team wants to get this deal done and raised their offer, they expect their goaltender to meet them in the middle. It's not happening, and the team's attempt to control the narrative in the public significantly backfired.
It gives Swayman and his camp even more leverage to ask for a larger contract. And it puts the Bruins further at the mercy of their un-signed goaltender. Perhaps a coordinated attack wasn't the best call to progress the stalled negotiations.
