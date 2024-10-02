Report: NHL Not Disciplining Canadiens' Arber Xhekaj After Gruesome Hit
This preseason is standing out for the unusual amount of injuries, and the Montreal Canadiens' most recent game was no exception. Habs defender Arber Xhekaj delivered a crushing hit on Ottawa Senators' center Tim Stutzle as he entered the offensive zone. The play resulted in Sens' captain Brady Tkachuk scrapping with Xhekaj, as well as the Canadiens' blue liner receiving a match penatly and an ejection.
The hit delivered by the Canadiens' defenseman looked to be a textbook example of elbowing and targeting the head of the opponent. It appeared to be a cut and dry case of the league handing down a fine or a suspension for the play. Especially given Xhekaj's history with discipline and physical play, all signs pointed towards him missing some time.
But according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, there appears to be no further discipline coming from the league. Seravalli took to his X account to share his latest update on the situation.
"No final determination yet," he wrote. "But not expecting any supplemental discipline for #GoHabsGo Arber Xhekaj for his hit on #GoSensGo Tim Stutzle last night."
With no suspension incoming, the Canadiens will have their toughest defenseman in the lineup to begin the season. Xhekaj is entering his third season with the Habs. Last year he played in 44 games and recorded three goals and 10 points. His debut season came the year prior, when he played in 51 games and put up 13 points.
