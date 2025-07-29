NHL Draft Star Gavin McKenna Embracing Pressure
At just 17 years old, Gavin McKenna finds himself at the center of the hockey world.
The Whitehorse, Yukon, native is widely seen as the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2026 NHL Draft, and for good reason. McKenna put up video-game like numbers last season with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL, racking up 41 goals and 129 points in 56 games, followed by nine goals and 38 points in 16 playoff games.
Now, the young phenom is taking his talents to Penn State for his draft year, placing him in an even greater spotlight. That's not a concern to him at all, though. It's actually quite the opposite.
"I don't mind (the attention)," McKenna told NHL.com. "Honestly, I don't really think a whole lot of it. You get used to it. You think there's a lot of pressure, but I don't mind it.
"Obviously it's a different year for me. I'm looking forward to just the whole draft year itself, talking to NHL teams and just working towards the goal of getting drafted as high as possible. On top of that, I'm looking forward to being at Penn State. I think we have a great team there."
In addition to his play at Penn State, McKenna is also expected to represent Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, which takes place in Minnesota from Dec. 26-Jan. 5, 2026. Canada has lost in the quarterfinals in each of the past two years, and McKenna is determined to help change that.
"We know that it's not normal for Canada to finish that bad two years in a row, so especially for us returning guys, there's a lot of fire in our hearts to kind of prove ourselves this year," McKenna said. "I think we have the team to do it, so we just got to make sure we're working and not taking anything for granted."
For now, though, McKenna's focus is entirely on helping the Nittany Lions win a title.
"I think less games will be a big adjustment, living on your own, kind of getting ready for life," he said. "I think just being with a new team is always different. It's going to be a big adjustment but I think it'll get me ready for my rookie year (in the NHL)."
"I want to win a national championship for sure. I think my goals are high for myself and I know it's going to be an important year, so I want to hopefully reach those goals."
