Penn State Coach Compares Gavin McKenna to Wayne Gretzky
Gavin McKenna may be one of the most-anticipated NHL prospects in recent memory, and his new coach is only adding fuel to the fire.
Recently, Penn State head coach Guy Gradowsky made waves in the hockey world when he compared the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft to Wayne Gretzky, the greatest to ever lace up his skates.
“I was fortunate enough to grow up to watch Wayne Gretzky play for Edmonton, and I think one of the things that makes him so special is that he is so creative,” Gadowsky said, per student newspaper The Daily Collegian. “His mind is just very different. And there’s no way that I or anybody else on our staff thinks like Gavin does. He is a very, very, special, special, special athlete who thinks very differently.”
McKenna, 17, put up absolutely ridiculous numbers with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL, scoring 41 goals and 129 points in 56 games this season. After the WHL playoffs, during which McKenna scored nine goals and 38 points in 16 games, his recruitment process truly kicked into high gear.
“There was mutual interest, but nothing was done until after (his WHL season concluded),” Gadowsky said. “After his season, it was known he wanted to explore the NCAA, so that’s really when (we) really started looking at it… (We were) nervous until it’s done, but once it was on SportsCenter and done, it felt very, very good, and I’m pumped for the Penn Staters that get to watch this guy.”
Gadowsky, an Edmonton native who's now entering his 14th season at Penn State, knows better than to mess with what McKenna does well.
“By no means am I ever going to talk to him about how his mind creates, that’s him and that’s going to be really fun to watch,” Gadowsky said. “That goes for all of our athletes as well. I mean that’s partly what I think makes Penn State hockey fun: we certainly encourage creativity.”
The Nittany Lions made the Frozen Four for the first time last season, and with McKenna now in the fold, the goal is to bring a national championship to Happy Valley.
