Gavin McKenna Makes Penn State National Championship Favorites
The Penn State Nittany Lions landed the most notable NHL prospect in over a decade when 17-year-old Gavin McKenna officially committed to NCAA hockey. After three years with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the CHL, McKenna decided to switch things up and take on college hockey for his final season before being eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, and Penn State won the sweepstakes.
Given McKenna’s status as a top prospect and possibly heading straight for the NHL after getting drafted, he’ll likely only spend one year with the Nittany Lions. Luckily or Penn State, it might be one successful year.
The addition of McKenna has already made Penn State favorites to win the NCAA National Championship in 2026. DraftKings gives the Nittany Lions +400 odds, the best of any college hockey team by a wide margin.
The closest school to Penn State is Boston University sitting at a +800.
Expectations will be high for Penn State during the 2025-26 season and it’s not just because McKenna gives them a huge boost. The 2024-25 campaign was the most successful year in program history.
Sophomore Hobey Baker finalist Aiden Fink led the Nittany Lions to their first ever appearance in the NCAA Frozen Four tournament. Fink notched 23 goals and 30 assists for 53 points, all single season records in program history, and was named the B1G Player of the Year.
Fink is a prospect in the Nashville Predators system but will stick around Happy Valley for another season and surely light things up alongside McKenna.
McKenna alone is already enough to give any team a boost but adding him to an equation that already features Fink will do big things for the program.
Penn State is looking to follow up their historic season with something even more special. With Fink only getting better and McKenna around to supply a massive boost, the Nittany Lions are primed for an unforgettable season.
