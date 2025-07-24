Verdict Expected in Hockey Canada Trial: Live Updates
Justice Maria Carroccia of the London Ontario Superior Court is scheduled to deliver the final verdict in the highly publicized Hockey Canada sexual assault case today.
10:00am Court was postponed as the court set up a second overflow room for media and spectators. About 50 spectators are in the main courtroom. Among them are family members of the accused and approximately 15 members of the media.
10:24am Justice Carroccia began to summarize the events of the night and the cases put forth in the trial.
10:34am Carroccia has stated that she did not find the evidence put forward by E.M. to be "credible or reliable." She has concluded that the prosecution did not meet the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.
Upon Carroccia saying this, there were sighs of relief in the courtroom from the defense and their families. Michael McLeod’s parents and one of his brothers are crying. Carter Hart's mother is crying. Others of the accused turned to look at their families.
10:45am Carroccia is going over the evidence put forth by E.M. regarding the beginning of the night. She is pointing out inconsistencies between the testimony she gave police and the testimony she gave Hockey Canada investigators.
10:53am Carroccia is reading text messages from E.M. and recounting her version of the events of the night after she met McLeod at Jack's bar in London. E.M. had described feeling "shocked" and "surprised" when other players joined McLeod in the hotel room.
More to come as this story develops.
The trial has attracted significant media attention due to Hockey Canada's role in the original settlement of the case, the prominent defendants and the broader implications for how consent is defined and interpreted in Canada's justice system.
The defense gave their closing arguments on June 9, following six weeks of testimony that concluded on June 3.
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team were accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room while attending a Hockey Canada gala. The woman, known only as E.M. to protect her privacy, was 20 at the time.
The defendants — Dillon Dubé, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod — were accused of participating in nonconsensual acts with E.M. while she was intoxicated, after McLeod met her at a local bar and invited her to the hotel. The acts that followed have been well-documented. The defense has argued that E.M. was a willing participant in the events of the night.
The original case had been closed by the London Police Department in 2019, but was reopened due to a report that Hockey Canada had quietly settled the case in 2022. Detective Lindsay Ryan was responsible for reexamining the evidence at the time, and was called as the final witness in the trial. Ryan emphasized in her testimony that E.M. was "quite upset" to learn that the case was reopened when they spoke three years ago.
Of the accused, only Hart testified.
Messages from the team's group chat, which included teammates Drake Batherson, Jake Bean, Maxime Comtois, Brett Howden, Sam Steel and Tyler Steenbergen, were included in evidence. None of these team members have been accused of any wrongdoing. In the chat, the group had discussed their strategy for the investigation.
On May 16, Justice Carroccia dismissed the jury following accusations that attorneys for the defense had been laughing at jurors. The defense denied the behavior, but the jury was dismissed in an effort to preserve impartiality, and the trial continued by judge alone.
