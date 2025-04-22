NHL Players Expected As Witnesses for Team Canada Sexual Assault Trial
Jury selection is underway in the sexual assault case against five members of the 2018 Team Canada World Junior Championship hockey team. Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube, Michael McLeod, and Cal Foote all spent time in the NHL following the alleged assault and have since been cut from each of their teams.
Formenton, Dube, McLeod, and Foote have all spent the 2024-25 season playing in various European leagues. All five of the former NHLers pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.
As the trial commences, there is an expectation that numerous active NHL and American Hockey League (AHL) players will be called in as witnesses. With the Stanley Cup Playoffs currently happening, they will be permitted to testify via Zoom call.
Among the names read aloud by Crown attorney Meaghan Cunningham, were star NHLers Drake Batherson of the Ottawa Senators, Robert Thomas of the St. Louis Blues, and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche.
Other NHLers who are currently playing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs include Sam Steel of the Dallas Stars, Brett Howden of the Vegas Golden Knights, Jonah Gahjovic of the Florida Panthers, and Taylor Raddysh of the Washington Capitals.
Conor Timmins of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Dante Fabbro of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Jake Bean are also possible witnesses.
Other names include AHLer Boris Kachouk were also listed as well as Max Comtois and Tyler Steenbergen who played this past season in Europe.
Each of those players were also on the 2018 Team Canada World Junior team roster.
Various members of Hockey Canada including former coaches are also among the long list of names to be called in as witnesses.
