Rangers Captain Shares Brutal Truth: 'Last Crack'
The New York Rangers secured the President’s Trophy with the NHL’s best regular season record in 2023-24, but they’re looking for something more. According to their captain, Jacob Trouba, this upcoming year might be their last chance to reach the mountaintop.
While meeting with the media to kick off Rangers training camp, Trouba said things are likely changing after the 2024-25 season.
“In all likelihood, this will probably be the last crack for this core,” Trouba said. “I don't think that's a secret by any means.”
Trouba was the center of trade rumors for most of the offseason, and the Rangers had deals in place to ship their captain out of New York. A deal was never finalized thanks to Trouba’s modified no-trade clause, keeping him on Broadway for the time being.
When looking at the Rangers roster, Trouba seems like the most likely player to be dealt. His $8 million salary cap hit eats a lot of space and his play in the postseason relegated him to the third pairing.
Meanwhile, other members of the Rangers’ “core” still have quite a few years left on their contracts. Mika Zibanejad is entering the third year of an eight-year deal, Adam Fox has five years remaining, and there is work being done to sign superstar goalie Igor Shesterkin to a long-term contract.
The Rangers’ core is slowly aging, but they should still be a top team in the NHL for at least a couple more seasons. Despite that, Trouba doesn’t see it that way.
Trouba’s comment makes it feel like he’s looking at the 2024-25 season as the last dance for the Rangers. According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, it’s likely the last dance for Trouba in New York.
“Everybody understands this is going to be his last year there,” Friedman said.
The Rangers have a lot of business to take care of in the next offseason, and moving on from Trouba is going to be an enormous help.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!