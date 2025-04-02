NHL Secures Massive Media Rights Deal in Canada
The NHL and Rodgers are set to continue their long-standing relationship with a new massive media rights deal in Canada. The NHL announced that they and Rodgers have signed a 12-year media rights deal worth $11 billion CDN, continuing their partnership through the 2037-28 season.
The new deal is set to kick off with the 2026-27 season, when the current 12-year deal between Rodgers and the NHL comes to an end. According to the NHL, the plan is to bring more national games and fewer blackouts to hockey fans across Canada.
“For more than a decade, Rogers has done an incredible job of conveying what NHL hockey, our players and our teams mean to hockey fans and their communities from coast to coast to coast,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said. “We’re thrilled to continue our landmark partnership for an additional 12 years. The NHL and Rogers have a shared commitment to best serving Canadian fans and the unmatched passion that they have for our game, and we are particularly excited that through this agreement, we’ll bring more live games to more fans across Canada.”
In a release from the NHL, the new agreement will not only bring more national games and fewer blackouts to Canada, but an expansive list of other broadcast highlights. National games across all platforms for regular season games, national right to all Stanley Cup Playoff games and other premier events in within the league, out-of-market rights for all regional games, and an exclusive category sponsor for NHL and their events held in Canada.
“The NHL has been a terrific partner for over a decade, and we’re proud to continue our partnership and bring more great fan experiences and best-in-class broadcasts to Canadians,” Rogers’ President and CEO Tony Staffieri said. “Hockey is Canada’s game and we’re proud to be the home of hockey. “Sports are core to our company, and these rights are the most valuable sports rights in Canada.”
The agreement will continue to drive profitability for Rodgers and their shareholders as the $11 billion will be paid over the course of the 12-year term.
