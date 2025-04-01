Blues Goalie Named Third Star of Month
The St. Louis Blues are the hottest team in the NHL right now as they look to extend their winning streak to 10 games. Not only are the Blues keeping up in the hunt for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they are also separating themselves from the pack of the Western Conference wild card race.
Through the entire month of March, the Blues went 12-2-1, with star goalie Jordan Binnington leading the way on an 8-2-0 run. After making noise as an unexpected hero for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Binnington has been stealing the show in St. Louis.
The NHL has taken notice of Binnington’s top-tier work and named him the third star of the month for March. No other goalie has come close to his 12-2-0 record since the 4 Nations Face-Off, making him a top netminder down the stretch.
On top of his 8-2-0 run in March, Binnington allowed just 21 goals, earning a .910 save percentage. He didn’t notch any shutouts during March, but has allowed just one goal in each of his last three starts.
While the Blues are cruising with their nine-game winning streak, Binnington is on a five-game winning streak of his own. He’s improved to 25-21-4 on the year with a .901 save percentage and 2.70 goals against average.
Heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off, many wondered why Binnington was the go-to netminder for Team Canada. Binnington proved his worth in the tournament, helping lead Canada to gold and he hasn’t stumbled since.
With seven games remaining in the Blues’ 2024-25 season, they are almost certainly making the playoffs thanks to their winning streak and an impressive late-season run from their star goalie.
Binnington has led an underdog Blues team to a Stanley Cup championship before, and he’s looking forward to another chance at glory.
The NHL also recognized Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares as the second star of the month and Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel as the first star.
