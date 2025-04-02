Canadiens Rookie Closing In On NHL Record
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson is building an excellent case for being the NHL's rookie of the year. Bursting onto the scene, he's led the league in rookie scoring and has been a crucial piece of the team's postseason pursuit. With just a handful of games in the 2024-2025 season, he's leading many projections as the front-runner for the Calder Trophy.
In addition to recently being named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for the second time, the Canadiens' blue liner is closing in on a league record. With his latest three-assist performance, Hutson improved his season totals to five goals and 57 assists for 62 points in 74 games. With three more, he'll tie NHL Hall of Famer Larry Murphy for the most assists recorded in a season by a rookie defenseman.
Hutson's already made franchise history with his offensive production. He surpassed the great Chris Chelios for the most assists in a season by a rookie defender in Canadiens history. Now, his sights are set on Murphy and the 60-assist campaign he recorded during the 1980-81 campaign.
Not long ago, Hutson was a burgeoning prospect in the Montreal organization. The Michigan native developed his game with the United States National Team Development Program, and he was a member of the USA's gold medal-winning team at the 2024 World Junior Championship. The team selected him in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft, and two standout seasons with Boston University elevated his status from promising youngster to impact player in Montreal.
The Habs have nine games remaining and are still in a heated playoff race. Hutson quickly became the top defender in Montreal, both in ice time and offensive capabilities. That means the Canadiens will keep deploying him as much as they can in the hope of clinching a berth in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
