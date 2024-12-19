Senators Captain to Feature in NHL Docuseries
Fans enjoyed the first season of Amazon’s “FACEOFF: Inside the NHL” and they are bringing it back for a second season with a special focus being made on the Ottawa Senators and their captain. Amazon and the NHL announced that Senators captain Brady Tkachuk will be one of the players featured in season two of the fan-favorite show.
The 2024-25 season is a massive year for the Senators as they look for a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. After a slow start, Tkachuk and the Senators have started to find a rhythm and are currently sitting in a playoff spot.
The first season of “FACEOFF” followed key players like William Nylander, Connor McDavid, and Brady’s brother Matthew Tkachuk as they all battled in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Brady was featured a couple of times during episodes centered around Matthew and the Florida Panthers, making this an easy transition for the series.
Tkachuk has found himself at the center of certain controversy involving the New York Rangers. While the Rangers were trying to trade their captain, Jacob Trouba, a report surfaced that they were also targeting a trade for Tkachuk.
That report was quickly denied, and it isn’t clear if filming for the new season has started, but that could be a main plot point for Tkachuk’s episode or episodes.
Season two might not have a heavy focus on the playoffs, however, as the Senators spot isn’t guaranteed. According to a release from the NHL, the new season plans to dive deeper in to the personal and professional lives of the players.
“There’s never a dull moment in this league,” Paul Martin, co-founder of production company Box to Box, said. “We cannot wait to take audiences even further into the dynamic, high-octane world we introduced them to in Season 1.”
The NHL states it will announce the rest of the players joining Tkachuk in season two at a later date.
