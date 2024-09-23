Watch: NHL Releases Trailer for Prime Video Docuseries
The start of the 2024-25 NHL season will also see the release of a new docuseries from Prime Video that follows some of the league’s biggest names. FACEOFF: Inside the NHL is set to release on Prime Video on October 4, and will give an unprecedented look into the careers and lives of key players across the league.
Among those to be featured in the series are David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins, Gabrial Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers, Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers, Filip Forsberg of the Nashville Predators, Jacob Trouba of the New York Rangers, William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, and Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights.
The NHL and Prime Video released the official trailer for the series and there will be plenty of content of the stars from on and off the ice.
One key moment in the trailer came from the opening-round series between the Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins. Nylander was seen on camera telling a teammate, assumed to be Mitch Marner, to “stop f--- crying, bro.” Audio of that moment can be heard in the trailer.
That moment went viral because people have attempted to lip read what Nylander is saying. Many concluded that he also says “This isn’t junior.” The new docuseries should shed some new light on the event.
According to a release from the NHL, crews followed the players, their friends, and their families around throughout the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, including the Final series between the Oilers and Panthers.
The series will run for six episodes focusing on two to three players per episode.
