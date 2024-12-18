Former Player Tears Into Rangers Front Office
The New York Rangers have been the biggest disaster in the NHL for nearly a month riding a 3-11-0 record in their last 14 games. The Rangers’ most recent loss came at the hands of the worst team in the NHL, the Nashville Predators.
Every game has become a must-win for the Rangers, but they traveled to Nashville and got shut out by the only team in the NHL with less than 10 wins. Everyone has their own opinions on what’s been leading to this awful stretch, and one former player has his sights set on management.
Former Rangers forward, Mike Rupp posted a video to Twitter taking aim at the Rangers front office saying they have “manipulated” their team.
“It almost feels like games have been played,” Rupp said. “Players have been manipulated in different ways.”
Rupp went on to say that Chris Kreider’s name being put in trade rumors is an obvious example.
“I think another way… that players have been manipulated is Chris Kreider’s name getting out there,” Rupp said. “I don’t believe there has been any intention on the New York Rangers trading Chris Kreider… I do believe his name has been involved and intentionally leaked out there in order to get a response from the team.”
Ever since Kreider’s name was rumored to be on the trade block, the Rangers have gone 3-9-0. Kreider himself has just a goal and an assist in 11 games played since the start of the Rangers’ current cold streak.
Rupp noted that planting names like that builds a distrust between the players and management. Rangers’ general manager Chris Drury has been at the center of attention through the losing skid, and that will continue no matter the direction the team heads in.
“All of a sudden you’re coming to the rink and there’s b--- s--- surrounding the team,” Rupp said. “It’s unnecessary stuff that you don’t want to deal with and it makes coming to the rink a drag, because you’re looking over your shoulder every second.”
24-year-old Kaapo Kakko has become the scapegoat for the Rangers after they healthy scratched him against the St. Louis Blues, then only played him 10 minutes against the Predators. No Rangers player played less than Kakko in Nashville.
The Rangers have fallen far from their President’s Trophy-winning season just last year. They traded their captain Jacob Trouba and now seem to be creating more turmoil for themselves.
Rupp eventually took aim at the coaching staff for failing to communicate with the players and addressing the obvious on-ice issues that needs fixing. Regardless, the Rangers have lost their luster and blame can be thrown in a ton of different directions.
"Until coming to the rink is fun... this team ain't going to get out of this."
