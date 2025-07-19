Senators Acquisition Leads Eastern Conference Defensive Breakout Candidates
Every NHL offseason is filled with organizations trying to round out their rosters. Maybe they are just a piece away from contention, or perhaps they are in a full-on rebuild. Either way, the goal remains the same. Part of that process is having players emerge and take the next step.
Whether it's a progression the organization anticipates or one that comes from unlikely places, the Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators have three defensemen set to have breakout seasons in 2025-26.
Alexander Nikishin - Carolina Hurricanes
The Hurricanes brought over the highly-touted Russian defender Alexander Nikishin at the end of last season, but he barely made an impact. He appeared in just four postseason contests and played the least minutes of ice time among the defense.
With a full training camp and preseason with the Canes, Nikishin is ready to impress and take on a larger role. Playing in the KHL, he became one of the best defenders outside of the NHL. He can skate, move the puck, and is a pest to play against. He needs to earn the trust of head coach Rod Brind'Amour, but once he does so he will become one of the best pieces of the Carolina blue line.
Scott Morrow - New York Rangers
The big piece of the K'Andre Miller trade was Scott Morrow heading back to the New York Rangers. A former second-round pick of the Hurricanes, Morrow is ready to step into a full-time NHL role. The Rangers have a slot opened for him on the third pairing, but he has the potential to work up into the top-four this year. He's a quick thinker and responsible in all three zones, and with an opportunity to make the leap, Morrow could have a breakout campaign on Broadway.
Jordan Spence - Ottawa Senators
The Senators made a sneaky yet impressive pickup this offseason by acquiring Jordan Spence from the Los Angeles Kings. Last season, Spence registered four goals and 28 points in 79 games with the Kings. A valuable addition to the team's second power play unit and bottom pairing, Spence could touch 40 points playing in a sheltered role that will allow him to jump up into the rush and contribute on special teams. This is an excellent addition for Ottawa.
