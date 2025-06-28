Senators Trade Kings for Young Defenseman
The Ottawa Senators and Los Angeles Kings kicked off the second day of the 2025 NHL Draft with a major trade. The Senators are building off of their first playoff appearance in nearly a decade, and while it was a step forward, it's not enough for a hungry Ottawa franchise. The Kings are a team in flux as new general manager Ken Holland assesses and puts his mark on the team.
The Senators, a team in need of a right-handed defenseman, acquired right-shot blue liner Jordan Spence from the Kings for a 2025 third-round pick and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun was the first to report that a deal was being finalized, and Pierre LeBrun was first on the return going back to Los Angeles.
The Senators get a very capable and mobile defender in Spence. Last season with the Kings, Spence skated in 79 regular-season contests. He averaged 16:47 minutes of ice time, recording four goals and adding 24 assists. Going to Ottawa, he'll have the chance to balance out their blue line on the right side.
The Kings now clear out some salary cap space and give room for some of their young defenders to take an increased role. Brandt Clarke broke out during the 2024-2025 campaign, and now he will have a full-time role in the top-four in Los Angeles.
