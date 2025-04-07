Oilers' Connor McDavid Could Break Wayne Gretzky Record
Wayne Gretzky retired from the NHL in 1999 statistically as the greatest player to ever lace a pair of skates. When the Great One officially called it a career, he held numerous records that seemed unbreakable.
Over the last couple of weeks, Gretzky has seen a couple of his records and achievements fall to future Hall of Famers. Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby surpassed Gretzky in most point-per-game seasons with 20, besting Gretzky’s 19.
Most notably, however, is Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin breaking Gretzky’s all-time goals record. Ovechkin picked up his 895th career goal, giving him the title of the game’s greatest goal scorer.
With those two records taken from Gretzky, what’s next? Which of Gretzky’s historic achievements is next to be surpassed? It’s not easy even coming close to so many of Gretzky’s stats, but there is one milestone that could be crossed.
Gretzky won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s leading point scorer 10 times. No other player has really come close to 10 with Mario Lemieux and Gordie Howe both finishing with six. Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is already halfway there with five.
The 2024-25 season hasn’t been ideal for McDavid, but he’s still one of the best point producers in the entire sport. In 708 career games, McDavid has picked up 361 goals and 711 assists for 1,072 points.
At the age of 28 there is still plenty of career left ahead of McDavid and he isn’t going to start showing signs of regression anytime soon. He’s picked up over 100 points in seven of his 10 seasons in the NHL and has led the league in scoring five times.
On top of his five Art Ross wins, McDavid finished with the second-most points in the league twice.
It won’t be an easy achievement, picking up the Art Ross trophy five more times, but McDavid doesn’t have an off switch and is going to keep pushing himself and his team to get better.
