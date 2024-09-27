Flyers, Alexei Kolosov’s Strange Situation: Here’s What We Know
Fans of the Philadelphia Flyers received good news when it was reported prospect goalie Alexei Kolosov was on his way to training camp. Kolosov had been staying in his native Belarus and originally refused to report to Flyers’ camp after feeling mistreated by the team at the end of the 2023-24 season.
Kolosov played a pair of games with the Flyers American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, but felt homesick. For 2024-25, his plan was to stay in Belarus and continue playing with the KHL’s Dinamo Minsk, where he’s spent most of the last three years.
While Kolosov is heading to Flyers training camp, the issue doesn’t appear to be completely solved.
ESPN’s Kevin Weekes initially reported that Kolosov was heading to Philadelphia for camp and any conflicts between the player and team had been resolved.
Kolosov’s agent told The Associated Press that the fog has cleared between the two sides.
“All previous concerns have been thoroughly addressed and are now resolved,” Milstein said in a statement to The Associated Press.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman added that there is still a possibility Kolosov returns to the KHL after playing some preseason games and getting reps in during Flyers’ training camp. The option of starting the 2024-25 season at the AHL level is there, but Kolosov might not be all that into that plan.
On the most recent 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman also suggested Kolosov might have a “European Assignment Clause” in his contract.
“I believe there is some kind of understanding here that there will be an option open to him if he is not in the NHL by a certain time,” Friedman said. “The best thing he can do is show up and play well.”
A European Assignment Clause essentially states that if a player is not playing at a desired level by an agreed-upon date, they can go back to their native country and continue playing overseas. This clause does not terminate the existing NHL contract, and the player would return to North America when their European season ended.
While that seems like the likely outcome, there is one more wrench being thrown into things. According to a report from Responsible Gambler, Kolosov is heading to Philadelphia to terminate his contract in person.
“Kolosov’s goal is to come to Philadelphia and resolve the contract termination issue on the spot, which was impossible to do remotely," a source told rg.org. "He is expected back in Dynamo Minsk this fall, and his salary has been reserved. Kolosov does not want to play in America, but the KHL does not allow Kolosov to play for Dynamo while under contract with Flyers."
Until an official announcement or statement comes from the Flyers themselves, it’s not clear what direction everything is heading in. All signs point to Kolosov being ready to arrive in Philadelphia for camp, but how long he stays in North America is up for debate.
