Rangers, Stars Goalies Headline Vezina Trophy Watchlist
When looking at the rosters of the Dallas Stars and New York Rangers, there's lots that stands out. But what catches your eye more than anything is their goaltenders. The Stars have American-born goalie Jake Oettinger while the Rangers have Russian superstar Igor Shesterkin manning their net.
Not only do the Stars and Rangers have two of the best goaltenders in the NHL, Oettinger and Shesterkin should enter the season as the favorites to capture the Vezina Trophy as the league's best goalie.
Shesterkin is an easy pick to win the Vezina. He's been arguably the best goalie in the NHL over the last three years. Unbelievably athletic, positionally sound, and the anchor for the Rangers' Stanley Cup hopes.
The biggest reason to get on the Shesterkin Vezina train is because this is a contract year. While the Rangers appear set to make him the richest goalie in NHL history, it hasn't happened yet. Until he signs that mega-deal, he's working under the pressure of the final season of a contract, and that often brings out the best in players. It could be a dominant year for Shesterkin that ends in some individual hardware.
Over in the Western Conference, the Stars are gearing up for another deep playoff run as well. At 25 years old, Jake Oettinger's developed into the franchise's cornerstone piece. The hulking goaltender stands at 6'6, but moves with the fluidity of a 6'0 player. He's put up three straight 30 win seasons as the team's starter and is in a perfect position to do it for a fourth time.
Last year was the "worst" statistical season of Oettinger's young career, and he still was a top-10 goaltender across all major categories. Despite winning 35 games, he recorded a career high goals against average (GAA) of 2.72 and a career low save percentage of .905%.
After the tiniest of regressions, Oettinger is eager to show he is amongst the elite company that Shesterkin already occupies. After an offseason reset, he's a strong bet to lower his GAA and raise his save percentage while the Stars run roughshod over the Western Conference. He'll turn 26 mid-season with the Stars, and don't be surprised if he's one of the first names discussed in the Vezina Trophy conversation by that point.
