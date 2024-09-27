Former NHLer Blasts Maple Leafs Forward for 'Bonehead' Play
Injuries are already starting to pile up across the NHL preseason and the Toronto Maple Leafs almost fell victim to a huge blow. Superstar forward William Nylander left in the first period against the Montreal Canadiens after taking a knee to the head in a completely avoidable play.
Teammate Nick Robertson attempted to slingshot Nylander forward into a play by giving him a push from behind with his stick. It’s a common play in the NHL, but with it being preseason and the possible injury that followed, maybe Robertson should have kept his stick to himself.
Former NHL defenseman Jordan Schmaltz took to Twitter to give his thoughts on the play. Schmaltz said he understood what Robertson was trying to do, but the situation made it completely unnecessary.
“In this instance in no case is that maneuver needed NOR necessary,” Schmaltz tweeted. “#1 Dvorak doesn’t even have the puck. #2 it’s pre season. Bonehead play by number 89.”
The hope at the end of the day is that Nylander is ok after leaving the contest, and Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said there is nothing to worry about.
The Maple Leafs may have gotten lucky if Nylander really is okay. A knee to the head can be disastrous and as Schmaltz pointed out, there’s a time and place for the slingshot, just not there.
Schmaltz wasn't in the NHL long, just 42 games with the St. Louis Blues over three seasons, but the former first round draft pick knows what he's talking about.
Some teams haven’t been as lucky this preseason with their stars. The Los Angeles Kings might be without veteran defenseman Drew Doughty on a long-term basis after he took a nasty spill into the boards. Doughty’s legs got caught in awkward directions and the Kings are likely preparing for the worst.
Other stars like Rasmus Dahlin, Erik Karlsson, and Ilya Sorokin are also dealing with their own injuries and spent time away from their teammates. Those happened at respective training camps or before they opened, but it’s still a curious case seeing so many stars hurt before the regular season.
It gets discussed every preseason, but is it time to shorten or completely eliminate the NHL preseason? At least eight veterans must play in each preseason game, opening them up to possible injuries.
The Maple Leafs are entering another do-or-die season and they’ll need their stars like Nylander not only to be healthy but ready to lead the team to glory. That won’t happen if he gets hurt in a meaningless preseason contest.
Robertson did also get back one everyone's good side by scoring the game-winning goal late in the third period.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!