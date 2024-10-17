Penguins Activate Alex Nedeljkovic From IR
It didn’t take long for goalie controversy to pop up with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and a new name will soon be entering the competition. The Penguins announced that they have activated goalie Alex Nedeljkovic from injured reserve.
Nedeljkovic has been sent to the American Hockey League’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on a conditioning stint, but should soon be making his season debut at the NHL level. He’s missed the first few games of the season due to a lower-body injury.
The WBS Penguins will likely see Nedeljkovic start in their upcoming contest against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
While Nedeljkovic has been on the shelf, the Penguins have struggled to get decent play from their expected starter Tristan Jarry. In three games played, he’s allowed the third most goals in the NHL at 12. The two goalies ahead of him (Connor Ingram and Alexandar Georgiev) have both played four games.
In three starts, Jarry has gone 1-1-0 and was pulled from his most recent outing. His .833 save percentage and 5.47 goals against average are both among the worst in the NHL to start the season.
Prospect netminder Joel Blomqvist, however, has stolen the show in Pittsburgh. He has a 2-1-0 record and has looked far more comfortable and confident between the pipes.
In his first three appearances at the NHL level, Blomqvist holds a .913 save percentage and 2.86 goals against average.
If Nedeljkovic comes back and puts up a good performance, he’ll likely take over as the Penguins starter. Jarry will likely stay on the NHL roster, but the Penguins might have to find a solution to his problem. Especially if Blomqvist continues to outperform Jarry.
The Penguins have started the 2024-25 season with a 3-2-0 record and their goaltending has become the center of attention. Jarry's job doesn't appear as safe as it once was.
