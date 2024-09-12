Hurricanes Announce New Arena Name
After 12 years of playing at PNC Arena, the Carolina Hurricanes will now play their home games at the Lenovo Center. The Hurricanes aren’t getting a new arena, but the building has officially gotten a rebrand.
The Hurricanes announced a multi-year partnership with Lenovo to rename the arena the “Lenovo Center” at least through the 2033-34 season.
“Lenovo has been a valued partner of ours for many years,” Chief Executive Officer of Hurricanes Holdings, LLC Brian Fork said. “We’re thrilled to elevate that partnership now by renaming the arena Lenovo Center. Lenovo has both strong local ties and a worldwide footprint, and we’re proud to have the Hurricanes’ name associated with a true leader in global technology.”
Lenovo has been a partner with the Hurricanes since 2010 and will also become the official technology sponsor of the team. The Hurricanes state that Lenovo will implement their technologies around the arena as a way to enhance the fan experience.
When the NHL began allowing sponsorships on player helmets, Lenovo was an obvious choice for the Hurricanes.
The Lenovo Center was originally built in 1999 as the Raleigh Sports and Entertainment Center. It later became known as the RBC Center before changing to PNC Arena. Now known as the Lenovo Center, the Hurricanes will unveil official signage later in the month.
The transition to Lenovo Center also comes shortly after announcing plans to develop the area around the arena. The Raleigh Sports & Entertainment District is a $1 billion development that will be built around the arena and feature shopping, dining, and entertainment throughout the year, as well as new tailgate areas.
The Hurricanes have regularly been one of the best teams in the NHL, and adding to the fan experience inside and outside the arena will continue to improve their overall standing as an organization.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!