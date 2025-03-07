Penguins Flip Recently-Acquired Defenseman to Jets
Luke Schenn's time with the Pittsburgh Penguins ended up lasting less than 48 hours.
After acquiring the veteran defenseman from the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night, the Penguins have reportedly traded the veteran defenseman to the Winnipeg Jets. In return, the Penguins receive a 2026 second-round pick and 2027 fourth-round pick, very good value for a player that didn't play a single game for them.
Schenn, 35, is the epitome of a defensive blue-liner. The Saskatchewan native has just 203 points (44 goals, 159 assists) in 1,057 regular-season games with eight different teams. However, he lays big hits, blocks tons of shots and can eat up minutes on the third pairing and penalty kill.
Schenn has also appeared in 47 career playoff games, scoring seven points (three goals, four assists). He won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021. The Jets, who currently sit atop the league standings with 90 points, will definitely appreciate his postseason experience.
In 61 games with Nashville this season, Schenn has five points (one goal, four assists) with 228 hits and 76 blocked shots. He's averaging 15:35 of ice time per game, which is fairly impressive for a player in his mid 30s.
On Wednesday, Pittsburgh acquired Schenn and forward Tommy Novak from Nashville in exchange for forward Michael Bunting and a 2026 fourth-round pick. It looked like a confusing trade for both sides at the time, but now the Penguins have a 27-year-old forward in Novak and some extra draft capital to work with. In the big picture, it's not a bad set of moves from general manager Kyle Dubas.
Meanwhile, Schenn gets the chance to play meaningful hockey in April, which neither Pittsburgh nor Nashville could offer him previously.
