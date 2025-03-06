Penguins Trade Michael Bunting to Predators
The Pittsburgh Penguins continued their activity in advance of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, this time linking up with the Nashville Predators. On thesi.com/onsi/breakaway/news-feed-page/pittsburgh-penguins-trade-defenseman-vincent-desharnais-san-jose-sharks the team sent veteran defensemen Vincent Desharnais to the San Jose Sharks for a future draft pick, the Penguins are reportedly parting with one of their top wingers.
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman was the first to report the latest deal between the Penguins and Predators. The Pens are sending winger Michael Bunting to the Predators for a return that includes defenseman Luke Schenn and forward Tommy Novak.
Bunting is the big piece of this deal. He's a valued middle-six forward that has found success with multiple organizations. He's battled injuries this year in Pittsburgh, but he has 14 goals and 29 points in 58 games. He also has one more season on his current contract, with an average annual salary of $4.5 million.
Heading back to Pittsburgh is another middle-six forward under contract. Novak is a versatile forward who is in the first season of a recent contract he signed. He carries an average annual salary of $3.5 million and is signed through the 2026-2027 campaign. This season, he has 13 goals and 22 points in 52 games.
Schenn is a veteran defender who could head to another team before the deadline. The 35-year-old, right-shot defenseman has six points in 61 games this season. Known for his physicality and penalty killing abilities, he remains a trade target around the NHL. Contending teams love to add veteran defenders before the deadline, and perhaps that is the plan in store for Schenn.
The Penguins are also reportedly sending a future fourth-round draft pick to Nashville as part of this deal. This trade continues a busy season for the Penguins, who have added multiple draft picks and younger players to their organization over the course of the 2024-2025 season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!