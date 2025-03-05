Breakaway on SI

Lightning Acquire Two Key Forwards From Kraken

The Tampa Bay Lightning make two big additions before the trade deadline.

Nov 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Eeli Tolvanen (20) celebrates with center Yanni Gourde (37) and right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) after scoring a goal in the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
As is tradition at this point, the Tampa Bay Lightning have made a big move at the trade deadline.

According to multiple reports, the Lightning have acquired forwards Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand from the Seattle Kraken. In return, Seattle acquires Tampa Bay's first-round picks in 2026 and 2027, Toronto's second-round pick in 2025, which Tampa acquired in a previous deal, and forward Mikey Eyssimont. Tampa Bay also gets Seattle's 2026 fifth-round pick.

It's a homecoming for Gourde, who played for the Lightning for six seasons before the Kraken selected him in their 2021 expansion draft. The 33-year-old was instrumental in Tampa Bay's back-to-back Stanley Cup runs in 2020 and 2021, centering a do-it-all third line with Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow on his wings.

Gourde had 187 points (80 goals, 107 assists) in 310 regular-season games with the Lightning from 2015-2021. He had 146 points (52 goals, 92 assists) in 271 games with the Kraken.

Jul 7, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) hoists the Stanley Cup after the Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in game five to win the 2021 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images / Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images

It's worth noting that Gourde just returned to Seattle's lineup on Tuesday after missing two months due to injury. As a result, his first few games back in the lineup could be him getting back in the flow.

Bjorkstrand, 29, is a solid two-way forward with a good scoring touch. In 224 regular-season games over three seasons with Seattle, the Danish winger has 141 points (56 goals, 85 assists). He previously scored 234 points (111 goals, 123 assists) in 382 games over seven seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Gourde has one year remaining on his contract at a $5.16 million cap hit, while Bjorkstrand has two years remaining at a $5.4 million cap hit.

Eyssimont, who the Bolts acquired from the San Jose Sharks at the 2023 trade deadline, had 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists) in 153 regular-season games for Tampa Bay. He has one year remaining at an $800,000 cap hit.

The Lightning currently sit third in the Atlantic Division as the final quarter of the season begins, and they clearly believe they can still make some noise in the postseason.

