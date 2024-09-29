Penguins HC Compares Sidney Crosby to Beatles
For the second consecutive year, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators are going head-to-head in a special preseason matchup. Last year they faced off in the Nova Scotia Showdown in Halifax.
This time, the Penguins and Senators are in Sudbury, Ontario for the NHL’s annual Kraft Hockeyville.
The Penguins are suiting up a star-studded lineup against the Senators, including veteran stars Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. While each can draw their own crowd, there’s always something special about Crosby making his way to Canada.
Crosby is a native of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia and has always been one of Canada’s favorite athletes. The kind of status he holds in the Great White North is not lost on anyone in the Penguins organization either.
“When he comes to Canada, it’s like the Beatles,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said. “He has an incredible following and I think he’s very deserving.”
The kinds of crowds the Beatles would draw during the height of their fame were the stuff of legend. Thousands of screaming fans would watch their every move as Beatlemania took the world by storm.
It’s safe to say Canada has their own Crosbymania, and for good reason.
Crosby has helped lead Team Canada to two Olympic gold medals, including one of the most iconic goals in hockey history. Crosby’s overtime winner against Team USA to win gold in 2010 is known has gone on to be known as “The Golden Goal.”
“He just represents everything that’s right about our game,” Sullivan said. “I think he’s so deserving of the recognition that he gets.”
Sullivan not only understands that kind of legacy that Crosby has created for himself, but he loves seeing the all-time great make so many memories for youngsters.
“I think it’s so impressive to watch him interact with kids when he comes to these environments,” Sullivan said. “He understands the influence that he can have and what it means to kids in environments like this.”
Crosby is one of the greatest players in hockey history and deserving of comparisons to the Beatles.
