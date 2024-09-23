Youngster Brings Elite Talent to Utah Hockey Club
The Utah Hockey Club made waves when they signed Dylan Guenther to an eight-year contract extension worth a little over $7 million annually. While Utah is happy to lock up one of their top youngsters to a long-term deal, some questioned the signing.
Guenther has played just 78 NHL games over the last two seasons and recorded 50 points (24G-26A) in that time. What does Utah see that would warrant that kind of deal?
If you ask his teammates, there’s some real potential brewing with Guenther. According to Clayton Keller, Guenther can easily grow into one of the best goal scorers in the NHL.
“I think he’s got a special shot,” Keller told the 32 Thoughts Podcast. “I think he’s going to be a 50-goal scorer, without a doubt.”
Keller kept up his high praise of Guenther, comparing him to one of the most recognizable names in the league.
“After Auston [Matthews], I don’t know many guys that can shoot the puck like that,” Keller said. “So effortless. Can score from pretty much anywhere. That’s a guy that I think can light the lamp for sure.”
Matthews has led the NHL in goals in three of the last four seasons, two of which were 60-goal campaigns. In 562 games played, Matthews has tallied 368 goals and could track down the all-time goals record if he keeps up his torrid pace.
Giving Guenther that kind of comparison will likely put a lot of weight on his shoulders, but there is reason to believe he can reach those expectations. He recorded 18 goals in 48 games during the 2023-24 season, but 10 of them came in the final stretch of the season.
At just 21 years old, there is plenty of room to grow for Guenther, and goal scoring might be where he excels the most.
Utah needs a good and fun team to root for as they break away from the stench of the Arizona Coyotes. Rallying around a young up-and-coming talent like Guenther should bring a ton of attention to the team and put them in a really good place to succeed.
