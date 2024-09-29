Maple Leafs Predicted to Extend Mitchell Marner
When the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Boston Bruins in the opening round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, talk began to swirl that they might consider a huge trade to shake things up. Most of the focus was turned to Mitch Marner as he enters the final year of his contract and would fetch the Maple Leafs a big return.
For the first few months of the offseason, Marner topped many trade boards, but no moves were ever made. Not only have the trade rumors calmed, talk has emerged that the Maple Leafs might sign Marner to an extension.
ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski ran down a bold prediction for each team in the NHL, and that was his bet for the Maple Leafs.
“Stories about potential trade destinations for Marner, their star winger -- in the last year of his contract, possessing a full no-movement clause -- have given way to stories about how he's willing to negotiate a contract extension during the season.”
The Maple Leafs need a change, but continue to be too stubborn to pull the trigger on anything that would make waves.
Marner has been a key member of the Maple Leafs organization since making his NHL debut in 2016, but regular season success can only take you so far. The Maple Leafs have made the postseason in each of the last eight years, but only have one series win to speak of.
In 57 playoff games played, Marner has recorded 50 points (11G-39A), well below what is expected from a member of the Maple Leafs core when the games mean the most.
Wyshynski believes that the Maple Leafs would much rather keep Marner in the fold instead of looking for someone who can replicate his abilities.
“His team is probably afraid they'll spend the next few years of Auston Matthews' contract looking for another player like Marner,” Wyshynski wrote. “Mitch Marner, Leaf for life.”
It’s certainly bold to think the Maple Leafs will hold pat once again, but the more time that passes, the more likely it looks Marner isn’t going anywhere.
