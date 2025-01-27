Penguins Place Star Forward on Injured Reserve
Evgeni Malkin has been a perfectly healthy player for the Pittsburgh Penguins for the past two seasons, but he’s found his share of ailments in 2024-25. After leaving a recent game early with a lower-body injury, the Penguins have placed Malkin on injured reserve.
In the Penguins’ recent loss to the Seattle Kraken, Malkin was an early exit after an awkward collision with Chandler Stephenson. Malkin's knee bent in the wrong direction in the first-period collision, but he tried to play through it. He briefly went to the locker room but returned looking to play through the pain.
After returning to the ice for a single shift, Malkin went back to the locker room and did not return for the remainder of the game.
Malkin played exactly three minutes of ice time in the Penguins 4-1 loss. This is the second time this season Malkin is expected to miss time after playing all 82 games in each of the last two seasons.
The Penguins are currently 15th out of 16 teams in the Eastern Conference and their chances at the playoffs continue to shrink. Malkin may not be the same player he once was, but he’s still a crucial portion of the Penguins lineup.
In 47 games played this season, Malkin has nine goals and 25 assists for 34 total points. Still the second-line center in Pittsburgh, he has averaged a little over 18 minutes of ice time per game.
With a roster spot open and a few injuries piling up, the Penguins have recalled Jesse Puljujarvi from the American Hockey League. Puljujarvi has played in 25 games this season with three goals and six assists for nine total points.
